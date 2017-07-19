HM Courts Service: Results list for June 26 to 30, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 26 to 30, 2017.

Aaron O’Mara, 23, of Queensway, Seymour Place, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a mobile phone in Bognor Regis on February 20, 2017; causing approximately £50 damage to clothing and a suitcase in Bognor Regis on March 9, 2017; and sending several grossly offensive text messages in Bognor Regis on March 9, 2017. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied by extending the operational period by three months.

Daniel Streeter, 36, of Prince William Court, William Street, Bognor Regis, was given a 23-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, after admitting having an offensive weapon, namely a piece of wood, in Merchant Street, Bognor Regis, on November 11, 2016. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £120 costs.

Kate Ambrose, 38, of Mill Pond Crescent, Chichester, was fined £816 and must pay £81 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ferry Drive, Chichester, on June 10, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Lee Couzens, 25, of Broomfield Road, Selsey, was fined £138 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Southgate, Chichester, on June 12, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalties.

Toby McKean, 19, of Gainsborough Drive, Selsey, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting stealing cosmetics worth £2.95 from Superdrug, Chichester, on March 14, 2017. He was fined £50 after admitting stealing gift items worth £22.95 from Between The Lines, Chichester, on March 14, 2017. He was fined £50 after admitting stealing accessories worth £33.98 from TKMaxx, Chichester, on March 14, 2017. He was fined £50 after admitting stealing health supplements worth £57.95 from Holland and Barrett, Chichester, on March 14, 2017. He was fined £50 after admitting stealing alcohol and protein powder worth £24.80 from Tesco, Chichester, on May 5, 2017.

Janine Freeman, 46, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting fraud by failing to disclose to the DWP that she was living as husband and wife, affecting income support between February 6, 2012, and January 16, 2016; fraud by failing to disclose to Arun District Council that she was living as husband and wife, affecting council tax benefit between February 13, 2012, and March 13, 2013; fraud by failing to disclose to Arun District Council that she was living as husband and wife, affecting housing benefit between February 13, 2012, and January 17, 2016. She must pay £115 victim surcharge, £320 costs.

Richard Warley-Cummings, 73, of Sunset Lane, West Chiltington, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in West Chiltington on February 17, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Graham Golby, 37, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £146 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on November 20, 2016.

Sarah Smith, 54, of Oakford Park, Halnaker, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Chichester on August 5, 2016.