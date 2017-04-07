HM Courts Service: Results list for March 20 to 24, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 20 to 24, 2017.

Sam Garrett, 32, of Beachlands, Albert Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, by sending text messages in Bognor Regis on September 13, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was extended for six months.

Zack Morrison, 28, of Brook Meadows, Hambrook, must pay £20 victim surcharge, £65 costs, after admitting breaching a community order, which was revoked. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months for the original offence of producing three plants of cannabis.

Timothy Evans, 33, of Blenheim Road, Yapton, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Bayford Road, Littlehampton, on March 4, 2017.

Ryan Morris, 21, of Bradshaw Road, Chichester, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Street, Halnaker, on January 29, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Harrison Scott, 23, of Manor Farm Cottages, South Mundham, was fined £190 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine in Chichester on March 4, 2017.

Jamie Weller, 32, of Orme Cottages, Arundel Road, Angmering, was fined £240 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle and a brick wall in Summerley Lane, Felpham, on January 1, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with five points. He also admitted driving without due care and attention, no separate penalty.

Sean White, 67, of Drove Park Cottages, Church Road, Singleton, was fined £409 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Singleton on February 28, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Daniel Mulheron, 22, of Bridgewater Close, Billingshurst, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Whiteways car park on March 4, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ricky Austin, 30, of Sea Way, Pagham, was fined £293 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 140.79g cannabis and 6.46g cannabis resin in Bognor Regis on December 15, 2016.

Jason Lyne, 46, of Sandringham Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on October 29, 2016. He was also given a restraining order. He was also found guilty of a second charge of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on October 29, 2016, no separate penalty.

Gediminas Burnys, 36, of Fitzleet House, Queensway, Bognor Regis, was fined £305 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £400 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Chichester on November 26, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Karen Bzhetaj, 44, of Moraunt Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on August 3, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. She must pay £40 victim surcharge and had her driving record endorsed with three points after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Worthing, on August 3, 2016.

