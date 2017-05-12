HM Courts Service: Results list for May 2 to 4, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 2 to 4, 2017.

Karl Bolton, 43, of Willetts Way, Loxwood, was fined £588 and must pay £59 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alchol in 100ml of breath) in Station Road, Loxwood, on April 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Stuart Farrelly, 44, of c/o Milton Road, Portsmouth, was given a four-months prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing six bottles of spirits, worth £151.50, from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on April 10, 2017.

Rachel Hallett, 34, of Oaks Mews, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly making a false statement to Arun District Council, claiming to be in receipt of paid income, in order to obtain housing benefit on or about April 16, 2015; and admitting making a false statement to the DWP, claiming to be in receipt of paid income, in order to obtain income support on or about April 13, 2015.

Daniel Betsworth, 34, of Woodland Villas, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work for possessing cannabis in Eastleigh on April 28, 2017. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for driving while disqualified in Eastleigh on April 28, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving on the M27 Eastleigh without insurance on April 28, 2017, no separate penalty. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Eastleigh on April 28, 2017.