HM Courts Service: Results list for May 5 to 12, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 5 to 12, 2017.

Chelsey Potter, 24, of Beacon Drive, Selsey, was fined £169 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance on the A259 Bosham on September 18, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

William Young, 33, of Hastings Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Sidlesham on October 30, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £775 costs.

Richard Tope, 59, of The Willows, Lindon Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending four text messages in Bognor Regis between March 12 and March 13, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence of harassment in Bognor Regis between April 23, 2016, and August 30, 2016, by way of the community order.

Stephanie Davies, 24, of Queen Mary Avenue, Morden, was fined £173 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg alchol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Petworth on April 20, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was fined £173 after admitting driving without insurance. She also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Steven Searles, 38, of Queen Mary Avenue, Morden, was fined £184 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Wyndham Road, Petworth, on April 20, 2017. He was fined £173 and disqualified from driving for 18 months after admitting aiding and abetting drink-driving on the A285 Petworth on April 20, 2017. He was fined £173 after admitting permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance. He also admitted permitting the use of a vehicle without a licence, no separate penalty.

Barry Eales, 41, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing three bottles of whiskey worth £51 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on April 21, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with the original offences, receiving five two-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, for stealing steak worth £40 from Iceland, Bognor Regis on November 9, 2016; two charges of stealing candles worth £66 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 9, 2016; stealing perfume sets worth £114 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 12, 2016; and brandy worth £126 from Marks and Spencer, Chichester, on January 16, 2017. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for breaching a non-molestation order by sending two text messages and a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for having a small black lock knife in Bognor Regis on September 22, 2016.

Meria Fullerton, 44, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Chichester on April 19, 2017. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Jason Hopkins, 44, of Holmcroft, Crawley, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement after admitting drink-driving (155mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Riverside Caravan Park, Bognor Regis, on March 19, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £150 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Vadim Trelea, 22, of Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (76mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on April 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was fined £220 after admitting driving without insurance.

Daniel White, 33, of Medmerry Court, High Street, Selsey, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting failing to provide notification of a change of address, as required under the Sexual Offences Act, in Chichester on March 1, 2017.

Debbie Laverton, 20, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook, was discharged conditionally for three months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress on the A259 Emsworth on November 6, 2016.

Christopher Barrow, 27, of Carlton Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on April 28, 2017.

Benjamin Burns, 31, of Elizabeth Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £600 and must pay £250 compensation, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating at The Hatters Inn, Bognor Regis, on April 27, 2017.

Max Gibbs, 23, of Mill Park Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing four cannabis plants in Pagham on March 28, 2017.

Fahad Kakooza, 28, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing four small snap bags of cannabis in Manning Road, Littlehampton, on March 21, 2017.

Marion McBride, 58, of Wayte Cottages, Chidham lane, Chidham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing 12 cannabis plants in Chidham on March 5, 2017.

Craig Smith, 35, of Cohen Close, Aldingbourne, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence through numerous messages in Aldingbourne between February 1, 2017, and March 28, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.