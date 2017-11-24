HM Courts Service: Results list for November 8 to 23, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 8 to 23, 2017.

Stephen Dodd, 53, of Staple Lees, Hastingleigh, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting permitting another person to use a vehicle on the B2145 Selsey Road without insurance. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Gordon Harris, 72, of Spencer Terrace, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £775 costs, after being found guilty of driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A27 Lewes on January 27, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Ireneusz Dziennik, 49, of Stroud Green Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £127 costs, after being found guilty of fishing without a licence at Southern Leisure Complex, Chichester, on May 28, 2015.

Burham Karim, 38, of Keepers Gate, Broadway, Walsall, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph in Arundel Road, Binsted, on November 18, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tina Johnson, 51, of Furze Close, Westhampnett, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Kingsham Road, Chichester, on September 21, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and her driving record was endorsed with six points. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Zack Embleton, 21, of Taylors Close, Yapton, was fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Yapton on October 29, 2017.

Gemma Jacobs, 31, of Wallace Road, Portsmouth, was fined £190 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Sands Caravan Park, Selsey, on October 28, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ian Gregory, 62, of Sadler Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of failing to promptly notify Arun District Council of a change in circumstances affecting housing benefit, namely holding capital over the prescribed limit, between March 1, 2010, and October 2, 2016.

Sahr Abu, 25, of Congress Road, Greenwich, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a small lock knife in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, on October 30, 2017.

Christopher Lawler, 43, of Gloster Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.4mg Delta-9-THC) in Brookside Close, Runcton, on June 29, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bobby Allen, 18, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was committed to detention for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing three mountain bikes and a road bike, worth £15,000, from a garage he had entered as a trespasser in Littlehampton between August 19 and 22, 2017. He must pay £250 compensation.

Michael Craig, 30, of Kathleen Gardens, Chichester, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress in Chichester on August 16, 2017. He was given a ten-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £200 compensation after being found guilty of assault by beating in Chichester on April 6, 2017. He was also given a restraining order.

Michael Homer, 36, of Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 28, 2017; and admitting stealing a SIM card in Bognor Regis on July 28, 2017. He was also given two restraining orders, must pay £115 victim surcharge, £620 costs, and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work.

Jackson Stewart, 34, of Kingsham Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault in Chichester on September 24, 2017. He was also fined £200 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Troy Heaver, 20, of Canal Road, Yapton, was fined £50 and must pay £37.09 victim surcharge after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road in Canal Road, Yapton, on May 17, 2017.

Maciej Monko, 37, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Bognor Regis on October 22, 2017. He was fined £100 after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in The Croft, Bognor Regis, on October 22, 2017.

Natania Baker, 27, of Romsey Avenue, Fareham, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at The Co-op in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on November 3, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Paul Bennett, 40, of Dinsdale Gardens, Rustington, was fined £275 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by driving through Midhurst at 4.30pm on October 30, 2017.

Jimmy Johnson, 28, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for six months and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting having a piece of wood in Baileys Way, Hambrook, and using it to threaten another person, causing immediate risk of serious physical harm, on October 29, 2017.

Aiden Mant, 20, of Race Course Cottages, Arundel Road, Fontwell, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.3mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) in Barnham Road, Barnham, on September 29, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He was fined £40 after admitting possessing cannabis in The Square, Barnham, on September 29, 2017.

Jordan Pay, 22, of Palmer Place, North Mundham, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on November 5, 2017. He must pay £400 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Ashley Taylor, 23, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, was fined £80 and must pay £150 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a vehicle in Barnham on October 3, 2017.

Darren Redman, 43, of Purbrook Way, Havant, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 16-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting burglary with intent to steal in William Road, Chichester, between February 14 and 25, 2017.