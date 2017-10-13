HM Courts Service: Results list for October 6 to 12, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 6 to 12, 2017.

Neil Millard, 45, of Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £495 and must pay £49 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on April 14, 2017.

Peter Blacker, 71, of Horley Cottages, Bell Lane, Cocking, was fined £1,384 and must pay £138 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (55mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A285 Halnaker on August 28, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Douglas McKay, 60, of The Willows, Lidsey Road, Woodgate, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Woodgate on August 17, 2017. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving while disqualified. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Marian Ungureanu, 20, of Richmond Avenue West, Bognor Regis, was fined £169 and must pay £56.20 compensation after admitting dishonestly making off without paying for fuel worth £56.20 in West Grinstead on September 20, 2017. He was fined £253 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Long Furlong, Findon, on September 21, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for ten months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Kevin Dewey, 38, of Gleneig Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £96 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing eight plants and 240g of cannabis in Bognor Regis on August 19, 2017.

Mark Bourne, 56, of St James’ Square, Chichester, was fined a total of £750 and must pay a total of £75 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting five charges of damaging a wall in Chichester (on March 2, 2017; on March 7, 2017; on March 10, 2017; at Beauteek on March 15, 2017, and at the Four Chestnuts pub on March 22, 2017). The court found the offences were racially aggravated.