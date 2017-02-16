Jail for serial burglar after seven Littlehampton break-ins

A Littlehampton man has been jailed for five years for a series of burglaries in the town, according to police.

Robert Cox, 30, of Beach Road, was arrested in August last year after seven burglaries were committed between June 29 and August 8, some of which involved stealing cars from driveways, police said.

The targetted homes were in Clun Road, Smallcroft Close, Wick Farm Road, Selbourne Court, Selbourne Road, Woodlands Road and Granville Road, a police spokesperson said.

According to police, some of the burglaries took place overnight, while the occupants and their children were asleep in the property.

In two of the offences, the victims’ cars were stolen by Cox off their driveways, the spokesperson added.

Police said Cox stole handbags, cash, jewellery, wallets and mobile phones.

Cox pleaded guilty to seven counts of burglary as well as fraud by false representation by using a stolen debit card, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of class A, B and C drugs, when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on February 9, police added.

Detective Constable Jon Woolley said: “Cox was someone who was known to us.

“The evidence was pieced together against him and he was caught on CCTV shortly after some of the crimes.

“We then recovered property and were able to link him forensically to some of the crime scenes.”

