Lavant man fined for ‘dumping asbestos’ near West Dean

A man has been fined for fly tipping after ‘dumping asbestos’ near the village of West Dean, Chichester District Council (CDC) has said.

Max Long, 26, from Lavant, was caught after a member of the public spotted the dumped material in Chilgrove Road last August and reported it to the council.

When examining the fly tip, council officers found paperwork among the debris which enabled the enforcement officer to trace the material back to the homeowners. The homeowners were then able to confirm that they had paid Long to remove and replace the roof.

CDC said Long was interviewed under caution and admitted the offence. He agreed to pay a fixed penalty notice of £400.

Louise Rudziak, head of environment and housing services at CDC, said: “In the last three years, the council has spent more than £142,000 clearing away illegally dumped waste, and that doesn’t include removing harmful material such as asbestos.

“What some people may not realise is that everyone is responsible for making sure waste is disposed of legally.

“We would advise all householders and businesses to check thoroughly before paying an individual or a company to take their waste away.”