M27 service station closed after robbery

A popular M27 service station will be closed for the rest of the day following a robbery.

In an incident at Rownhams Service Station on the M27 westbound by junction Four, robbers rammed the building with a car, before fleeing with a cash machine.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: “Just before 1am today officers received a report of a ram raid incident at the westbound Rownhams Service Station.

“It is reported that a 4x4 vehicle was used to ram into the service building. A number of people got out of the vehicle and removed the cash machine.

“They then got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

“The main building of the westbound services has sustained structural damage in the incident and is likely to remain closed today whilst structural assessment takes place. The petrol station is unaffected.”