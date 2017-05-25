Man arrested after improvised drugs lab discovered in Aldingbourne

Police discovered drugs worth around £250,000 following a raid at an industrial site in Aldingbourne on Tuesday (May 22).

Officers had received several anonymous reports of antisocial behaviour in relation to the address at Hook Lane over the past six months, police said.

Upon their arrival, police discovered an improvised steroid laboratory set up within a metal container on the site, police added.

Christopher Young, 54, unemployed, of Marshall Avenue, Bognor, has been charged with money laundering and production of Class C drugs, according to Sussex Police.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 13.

A 50-year-old woman from Bognor was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and has been released under investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Detective sergeant Graham Leaney said: “This search and the subsequent arrests show that we do take reports from the public seriously, even those that come in anonymously.

“We would always encourage people to contact us if they see or hear anything suspicious in their area no matter how small it may seem as others may have reported similar concerns and it allows us to build a bigger picture of potential criminality.”

You can report suspicious behaviour or drug dealing online via Sussex Police’s website at: https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/