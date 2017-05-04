Man assaulted in Chichester city centre

A man was assaulted on the corner of East Street and South Street in Chichester on Saturday morning (April 29), according the police.

The victim, a 56-year-old Bangladeshi man from Romford in Essex, was verbally abused and assaulted by two suspects in the incident, which happened at around 12.50am, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which saw the victim sustained bruising to his torso and a bang to his head, a police spokesman said.

Police confirmed two local men, aged 57 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and have been released under investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened should report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 59 of 29/04.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

