Man charged in connection with grooming a child

A Chichester man has been charged with inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, police have confirmed.

Stuart Hope-Kirk, 54, from Chichester has been charged with the offence and remanded in custody to appear in Crawley Magistrates’ Court today, (Friday, August 18), according to police.

