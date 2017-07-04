Man exposes himself to woman in Chichester

Police are investigating an incident in which a man indecently exposed himself to a 42-year-old woman in Chichester

According to police, the offence occurred at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 27 as the woman, from Chichester, walked into St Agnes Place, on a path near the footbridge.

The man approached from the opposite direction and, after exposing himself, turned to follow her at a distance, finally disappearing near the amphitheatre, police added.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, 5ft 6in, mid-20s and of skinny build.

He was wearing a black hooded top, with the hood raised, and sky blue tracksuit bottoms. Distinctively, he wore thick glasses and had a prominent nose.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or other potential victims to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened, has themselves been approached in a similar manner or who may have knowledge of the suspect is asked to report details online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1245 of 27/06.

