Man found dead inside Chichester house

A man has been found dead by police at a property in Chichester.

Officers were called to a house in Oving Road last week after concern for the man’s welfare was raised.

They had to forcibly gain entry after not getting a response and found the man dead inside.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police attended a property in Oving Road, Chichester around 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 6 after concern was raised for the occupant.

“Officers gained entry and found the man, in his 50s, had sadly died.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”

After the man’s body was recovered, police boarded up the property.

The man’s identity has not been released by the coroner.

