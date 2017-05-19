Man headbutts and smashes Chichester shop window

A man has been captured on CCTV appearing to headbutt and break a salon window in Chichester.

The incident is recorded as happening at midnight last night, Thursday, May 18, at Creations Hair and Beauty in Southgate.

The incident was captured on CCTV

Manager Emma Shepherd said: “It looks like he’s having an argument with his girlfriend and then headbutts the window.

“It’s painted glass so he probably didn’t even know it was a window and when it smashed he ran off.

“I hope he had a sore head in more ways than one this morning.”

It happened at the side of the salon in Deanery Farm Lane and Emma is waiting for a quote for the repair as she considers contacting the police.

“It’s not very nice,” Emma said. “Chichester is a very different place at night to what it used to be.

“After a busy night we quite often come in in the morning to find beers bottles scattered and sick up the door and pavement.”

