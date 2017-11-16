Man jailed for assaulting three police officers in Chichester

A man has been jailed for assaulting three police officers on two different occasions in the Chichester area, according to police.

Police said Daniel Joyce, 25, of no fixed address punched a police officer in Selsey on April 2 after he was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace, leaving an officer with minor facial injuries.

On a separate occasion in July, police said Joyce was being arrested in South Street when he kicked out at an officer and attempted to bite another.

A police spokesman said the incident in April saw Joyce charged on Tuesday, October 17 with assaulting an officer during duty and resisting an officer during duty and was given a four week prison sentence for assault and two weeks for resisting.

The spokesman continued: “He was also sentenced on Monday, October 16 for assault by beating on a woman in South Street, Chichester, on July 2.

“When he was arrested, Joyce kicked out at an officer and attempted to bite another.

“He was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment for assault by beating and four weeks for both assaults on officers.

“Joyce was also sentenced to a four week custodial sentence after he damaged a bus windscreen and shop front at Chichester bus station on June 21.”

Police said the sentences – eight weeks, four of four weeks and a two week sentence – will all run concurrently.