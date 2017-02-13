Man wanted in connection with assault in Emsworth

Officers investigating an assault in Emsworth early on Sunday morning have released details of a man that they would like to speak to.

Hampshire police said Karl Gates, 26, from Havant, is wanted for questioning after a report of a 24-year-old woman being assaulted in Cold Harbour Farm Road.

Officers have been unable to find Mr Gates, a spokesman said.

Karl is described as 5ft 9-10ins tall, of stocky build with short dark hair and a tribal tattoo on his chest.

DS Steve Kelly said: “We are aware that there has been some activity on social media in connection with this investigation over the weekend.

“We would urge anyone who knows where Karl Gates is, or Karl himself, to come forward and make contact with us as soon as possible to allow us to progress our investigation.”

Witnesses should call police on 101 quoting 44170054905. Please contact DS Kelly at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44170054905 if you have any information about Karl Gates’ whereabouts or contact us via the website: http://www.hampshire.police.uk/internet/do-it-online/online-forms/message-for-officer.html

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously.

