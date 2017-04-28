Man who dumped bricks in Tangmere traced from social media pictures

A man who dumped bricks in Tangmere has been fined after he was traced thanks to pictures that were posted on social media.

Darren Perry, from Tangmere, was caught after a member of the public spotted the pictures on Chichester District Council’s Facebook page.

They recognised the bricks as part of a brick arch which was demolished in January. The number of the house was still attached.

The council’s fly tipping enforcement officer was able to confirm the details using Google Street View. The homeowner confirmed that he had asked a relative to dispose of the bricks.

Mr Perry was interviewed under caution and admitted the offence. He agreed to pay a fixed penalty notice of £250.

Louise Rudziak, head of environment and housing services at Chichester District Council said: “In the last three years, the council has spent more than £142,000 clearing away illegally dumped waste.

“What some people may not realise is that everyone, including both householders and businesses, is responsible for making sure waste is disposed of safely and legally.

“If you have not taken all reasonable measures to ensure your waste is being disposed of legally and you give your waste to someone who is not authorised to take it or your waste is fly tipped, you could be prosecuted or liable to pay a fixed penalty notice as well as the fly tipper.

“We didn’t think we would be able to find who was responsible for this particular incident, but because the number was still attached to the bricks we decided it was worth posting on our social media pages.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped by sharing these posts and providing valuable information.

“We would like to advise all householders and businesses to check that their waste is disposed of properly.

“If it is disposed of by a friend or relative, check that it is actually taken to the local household amenity site or if paying an individual or a company, that they are registered with the Environment Agency to remove waste.”

If a householder or business is having waste removed, the council recommends:

Noting down the name of the waste carrier plus their address;

Checking on the Environment Agency website that they are registered to carry waste: www.environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index ; and on the day of removal, noting who collects the waste, a vehicle description and registration plus what material is being taken away.

This is all information that will be useful if the material is found dumped at a later date.