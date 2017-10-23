Missing Chichester teenager is found

A missing 19-year-old from Chichester has been found in London, police have said.
Bethany Forbes-Lish went missing on Sunday (October 22) and was found in the Westminster area of London shortly before 11pm the same day, police added.
