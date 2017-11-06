Missing Helen Slaughter: Last known sighting image released

Police have released a CCTV image which officers believe to be the last sighting of missing woman Helen Slaughter from Barnham.

The image was taken from outside her home on the day of her disappearance and she can be seen wearing a distinctive hat, police said.

Concern continues to grow for the wellbeing of Helen, 48, who has been missing from her home since 6am on Wednesday, November 1.

Sergeant Ian Maloney of the Missing Persons Team said: “We are increasingly concerned about Helen and are appealing for local people to keep an eye out for her.

“Over the weekend of November 4 and 5, volunteers from SUSSAR, the Sussex Search And Rescue unit, have been helping us to search areas near her home, in particular around Fontwell, Walberton, Westergate, Eastergate and Shripney.

“If you were maybe walking your dogs or going to work on the morning of her disappearance can you please cast your mind back to see if you might have seen her?

“If you saw a woman in a hat similar to the one in the image or have seen a hat like this in the area please get in contact.”

Her family have issued a direct appeal to Helen for her safe return.

Helen is described by police as 5ft 2in, of small build, with brown short hair and she normally wears glasses.

Helen was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a woolly hat.

She has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 409 of 01/11.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.