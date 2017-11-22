Missing Helen Slaughter: ‘She’s still out there somewhere’

Mystery continues to surround the disappearance of Helen Slaughter, who has now been missing for three weeks.

Her husband Ken continues to appeal for her safe return, but says everyone is at a loss to explain what has happened to his wife.

The 48-year-old mum-of-three vanished from her Barnham home on the morning of November 1 and hasn’t been seen since.

(At the time of going to print, 3pm on Wednesday, Helen was still missing. For any updates see www.bognor.co.uk).

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Ken said: “There is still no news, we’ve not heard anything, nothing whatsoever.

“There’s been nothing since the possible sighting (in Slindon woods) but that was over two weeks ago.

“We are still asking for people to help look for her, she’s still out there missing somewhere.”

“She’s either walked off on her own or something dreadful has happened to her, we just don’t know.”

Helen is described by police as 5ft 2in, of small build, with brown short hair and she normally wears glasses. Call 101 if you see her.

