‘No arrests made’ following Bognor incident

Police have confirmed ‘no arrests were made’ after armed officers attended an incident in Aldwick, Bognor.

A police spokesperson said earlier today that they received a call reporting a disturbance in The Drive at 11.55am and that ‘officers are on scene and currently trying to speak to the parties involved’.

The spokesperson added that it was ‘just a precaution’ and ‘not linked to terrorism’.

Sussex Police has confirmed that officers reopened The Drive in Bognor Regis around 2.10pm and no-one was arrested.