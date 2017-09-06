Paper boy’s bike stolen outside Chichester Library

A teenager has had the bike he uses for his paper round stolen in Chichester, police said.

His mother’s bike was also taken at the same time from outside the public library in Tower Street between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

One of the stolen bikes. Sussex Police picture

Both bikes, which had been locked, were worth nearly £1,000 combined.

PC Kate Carter said: “The bikes belong to a 15-year-old boy, who used his for a local paper round, and his mother, who used hers to commute to work.”

One is a blue-and-black Boardman hybrid bicycle with thin tyres and a distinctive white bulldog sticker on the top bar of the frame. It is valued at £450.

The other was a red Felt road bike with drop handlebars, valued at £450.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 952 of 26/08.

Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

