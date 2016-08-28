PICTURES: Police stand-off against man with gun

Police are currently negotiating with an armed man in a home in Pagham.

Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to a property in Harbour Road, Pagham at around 4.10pm on Sunday (28 August) following reports a 72-year-old man was using threatening behaviour and armed with a gun.

Police have cordoned off a house in Pagham after a man armed with a gun was using threatening behaviour. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

"A woman known to the man was also in the house, but she has now left and is safe and well. There are no reported injuries.

"The 72-year-old man remains in the house alone.

"A police cordon has been set up around the house and the road has been closed.

"Officers, including firearms officers, remain at the scene while negotiations continue."

A Facebook post shows armed police in Pagham following reports of a man with a gun using threatening behaviour. Picture: Bognor News and Local Events

There were reports on Facebook that armed police squads were at the scene, and that neighbours have been told by police to stay in their homes and lock their doors during the conflict.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

Police have cordoned off a house in Pagham after a man armed with a gun was using threatening behaviour. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Police have cordoned off a house in Pagham after a man armed with a gun was using threatening behaviour. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.