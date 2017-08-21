Police appeal over Chichester stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Chichester at the weekend.

At around 3.10am on Saturday, August 19, officers were called to a disturbance in Swanfield Drive where a 27-year-old man had been stabbed in Prior Place, police said.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital to be treated. His injuries are serious but not life threatening, police added.

Police believe the suspects, three men known to the victim, left the scene in a small silver car.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 187 of 19/08 or information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

