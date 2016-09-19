Police appeal over missing Southbourne man

Police searching for a missing man from Southbourne have launched an appeal to find him.

Matthew Balchin, 38, was reported missing at about midday on Saturday, September 17, Sussex Police said.

Mr Balchin is described as white, about 5ft 11in, of slim build, with cropped brown hair and a tanned complexion, having just returned from holiday in Spain.

According to police, he is known to drive a yellow Fiat Punto, registration number KF52 AUY, and has links to Cheshire.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 575 of 17/09.

