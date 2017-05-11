Police called to ‘man walking on the A27’ in Chichester

Police have confirmed they received a report of a man walking on the A27 around Chichester today.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We had a call at 12.07pm today, Thursday, May 11, saying there was man walking in the carriageway between the Clay Lane and Fishbourne roundabouts on the A27.

“Officers searched the area and found no trace of such a man.”

There were reports that the incident caused traffic around the Fishbourne Roundabout.

