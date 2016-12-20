Police describe suspect in North Mundham abduction attempt

Police believe a group of fishermen or an elderly lady could hold the key to catching a man who tried to snatch a young boy near Chichester.

Officers are continuing to investigate a report of an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old boy near in North Mundham on Thursday, December 15.

According to police, the incident happened at around 4pm on the footpath between the lakes near to Peckhams Copse Lane, when a teenage boy walking home from Chichester was accosted by a man.

The boy is reported to have been able to break free from his attacker and escape.

A 24-year old man was arrested on the same day but he was later eliminated from the enquiry and released, police said.

Detective sergeant John Kalli said: “We will be in the area this Thursday, 22 December, a week after the attack looking for witnesses to the incident.

“In particular we would like to speak to some fishermen who we believe were fishing at the lakes that afternoon, and also to an elderly lady who was wearing a red coat and walking a small light brown dog.

“These people may have valuable information, perhaps without realising it.

“The suspect is described as white, skinny, 18 to 20 years, around 6ft, clean shaven with a pale complexion.

“He was wearing a light grey/white hooded jumper with dark writing emblazoned across the chest described as being in a circular pattern, grey woollen tracksuit trousers, a grey/white t-shirt, black gloves, and a dark blue beany hat.”

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed a man behaving suspiciously in the area early on that Thursday evening is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Op Suffolk.

People can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/or call 101.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

