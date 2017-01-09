Police hunt man over Kingley Vale car park theft

Officers are looking for 28-year-old Shane Parker from Havant, after police said he failed to appear at court on November 22, 2016, charged with theft from a motor vehicle at Kingley Vale Nature Reserve car park in August.

Parker is described by police as white, 5ft 8in, of medium build and has short brown hair. He has links to Havant, as well as the Oxfordshire area.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1494 of 22/08.

