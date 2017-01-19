Police looking for man who made sexual comments to women in Chichester

Two women have been approached by a man who made sexual comments towards them in Chichester, Sussex Police has confirmed.

According to police, the first incident happened on Tuesday as a woman was wheeling her bike at about 6pm northwards along Broyle Road, when a man approached her and made a sexual comment. Police said she continued walking but he followed her. She then rode off.

Around 50 minutes later another woman walking her dog was approached by the same man in Oaklands Way, police have confirmed. He made a sexual comment and then assaulted her, police said. She shouted help and he ran away.

Police have described the man as white, aged in his late teens to early 20s, 6’ 1”, slim with black hair, thick eyebrows and had a number of moles on his left cheek. He was wearing a blue puffa jacket.

Police also want to trace a Marks and Spencer van driver who spoke with the suspect possibly asking him for directions on the night in Broyle Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Wakeford. You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/