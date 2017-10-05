Police take £10,000 of class A drugs off the streets of Bognor in a month

Concerns Sussex Police has ‘lost its grip’ regarding anti-social behaviour and low-level crime in Bognor Regis has seen the force seek to reassure people that ‘action is being taken’.

In a statement, Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of an increase in this offending’, and revealed they had taken £10,000 worth of class A drugs off the streets in the last month.

It added the number of shoplifting reports in the last six months stands at 332 in Bognor Regis.

However, councillor and business owner Paul Wells believes the real figure could be much higher due to many incidents not being reported.

He said: “Crime is not being reported due to the fact no-one can talk to an officer and the fact it takes hours to get a response from 101.

“It is getting to a worrying point now, it is getting out of control.

“We are seeing it day in day out in the town centre and surrounding areas.”

Only today, Sussex Police announced that a teenager had been detained over the possession and supply of class A drugs, including heroin, in Bognor.

Justin Burtenshaw, chief inspector and district commander for Arun and Chichester, said: “We take any calls regarding to anti-social behaviour very seriously.”

Mr Burtenshaw added that the force has the resources to redirect staff to ‘problem areas’.

He said: “We continue to work with Arun District Council to identify and keep safe both victims and communities.”

For the full story see today’s Bognor Regis Observer.

