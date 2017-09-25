Police use spikes to catch stolen car in pursuit

Police pursuing a stolen Porsche through Chichester last night caught the vehicle by using specialised spikes to puncture its tyres.

The joint operation with Hampshire police led to a Porsche Cayman sports car being stopped on the B2146 Hares Lane at Funtington, according to police.

Police said the sports car, stolen from Alresford on Friday, was recovered after the pursuit, which came through Chichester at around midnight.

A police spokesman said: “The Porsche was located by Sussex units and pursued through Chichester until deployment of a stop-stick - used to cause progressive deflation of a vehicle’s tyres - led to it slowing and stopping outside Funtington where three occupants were detained and handed over to Hampshire police.

“There were no injuries and the Porsche was recovered.”