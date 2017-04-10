Police warning after Summersdale daytime burglaries

Sussex Police has issued a warning to residents in the Summersdale area to keep their properties secure after two recent daytime burglaries.

According to police, two houses were entered in Ferndale Road – one on Wednesday, April 5 and the other on Friday, March 24.

On one occasion the occupant was gardening, leaving his house insecure. An expensive gold Longines watch was taken from within, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time and is described as white, aged in his early twenties and dressed in dark clothing.

Detective constable Jon Woolley said: “With the warmer weather approaching, we would urge homeowners to make sure doors and windows are secure even if you are close-by.

“Please report any suspicious persons or activity in the area by calling us on 101. If a crime is taking place always dial 999.”

Advice on how to protect your home and belongings can be found on the Sussex Police website via https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/