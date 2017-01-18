Police witness appeal to sex pest incidents

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses after a man approached women in Chichester and made sexual comments.

Police are investigating reports from two women who were approached by the man on Tuesday, January 17.

According to police, the first incident happened as the woman was wheeling her bike at about 6pm northwards along Broyle Road. The man approached her and made a sexual comment, and she continued walking but he followed her, police said. She then rode off.

Around 50 minutes later another woman walking her dog was approached by the same man in Oaklands Way. He made a sexual comment and then assaulted her, police said. She shouted help and he ran away.

The man was described by police as white, aged in his late teens to early twenties, 6’ 1”, slim with black hair, thick eyebrows and with a number of moles on his left cheek. He was wearing a blue puffa jacket.

Police also want to trace a Marks and Spencer van driver who spoke with the suspect, possibly asking him for directions, on the night in Broyle Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Wakeford. You can also report online to police here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.