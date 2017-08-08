Royal Mail warn of fake ‘missed delivery’ cards

Royal Mail and Action Fraud are warning households not to duped by fake missed delivery cards.

The fake missed delivery slips, look almost identical to the ‘something for you’ cards from Royal Mail, and are being used in an attempt to scam the recipients personal details according to Action Fraud.

The cards request the recipient to call an 0208 number to re-book a free delivery.

The number provided is not registered to Royal Mail though and after calling an automated message will ask for details and consignment number.

Check delivery cards very carefully

Royal Mail are now advising households to be on the look out for anything suspicious arriving in the post.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The Royal Mail security team is looking into this incident as a matter of urgency. Customers should check delivery cards very carefully to ensure they are genuine, and remain vigilant. Although this card is similar to one of our Something For You cards, the Royal Mail logo is crucially missing.”

“Customers should also consider whether they are expecting a delivery from the company named on the card.”

At present Action Fraud has not received any reports of such incidents, however, there have been incidents of fake delivery notes in the past.