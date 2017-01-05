Selsey man sentenced following samurai sword attack

A man has been jailed following a sword attack in Selsey last year, police have told.

On February 17 2016, a man and a woman were attacked with an ornamental samurai sword in Lawrence Close, according to Sussex Police.

Police added that the victims sustained cuts and bruises and were treated at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

Sam Bath, 53, a builder from Northfield, Selsey was arrested and subsequently charged the following day with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, harassment and two counts of wounding with intent, police said.

On September 19 the trial concluded at Chichester Court with the jury finding him guilty of the two serious assaults and not guilty of the harassment, police confirmed. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being in possession of the sword.

Bath was sentenced on December 23. For each of the wounding with intent offences he received an extended sentence of 14 years comprising of a custodial term of 10 years and an extension period of 4 years which are to run concurrently, a police spokesperson has said.

He was given no separate penalty for being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective constable Jo French of Chichester Investigation said: “This was a terrifying, violent attack for which the court issued an extended sentence under the Criminal Justice Act 2003.

“This means that he is to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison before he will even be considered for release, reflecting the seriousness of this incident.”