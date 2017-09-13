Sex abuse victim speaks as he puts ‘monster’ behind bars

A 23-year-old who was sexually abused as a teenager felt so disgusted after one encounter that he bathed in bleach.

Andrew Bowness has bravely waived his right to anonymity to encourage other victims to tell the police after he helped put paedophile Adam Dixon behind bars.

I didn’t see him as a person; I saw him as a complete and utter monster Andrew Bowness

Dixon, a 30-year-old former Scout leader, babysitter and lifeguard, who worked with children at holiday resorts, was jailed for three years at Hove Crown Court on Monday, September 4.

Dixon, from Amberley Close in Wick, met Andrew when he was 18 and his victim was 11, leading to sexual activity which began when Andrew was 13. Now an adult, Andrew said: “I didn’t see him as a person; I saw him as a complete and utter monster. The hatred and disgust, every negative emotion, I attached to his name.”

After being bullied at school for being gay, Andrew’s mother asked Dixon, who she had befriended on a childcare course at Chichester College, to help her son.

The sexual predator offered to be a ‘big brother’ to Andrew, who then lived in Middleton-on-Sea. But Andrew said what began as seemingly helpful advice via social media descended into forceful messages and sexually-explicit online encounters.

The abuse became physical when the pair met up on several occasions, culminating in one incident which Andrew described as ‘the most traumatic event I have ever been through in my life’.

His initial reaction was to make himself clean: “I got home at about 1am in the morning, and the first thing I did was run myself a bath, and I put bleach in the water. I felt I had his germs on me. I felt disgusted. I felt completely exploited.”

At this point, Andrew said he severed all ties with Dixon – but he was still in contact with his mother, who was unaware of what had happened.

The abuse left psychological scars on Andrew, who tried to kill himself several times and was unable to confide in anyone, despite extensive counselling.

Andrew said he felt no-one would believe him as he had no proof, and Dixon’s qualifications meant he was ‘any school or nursery’s dream candidate’ on paper.

But Andrew got his chance years later after Dixon sent him a friend request on Facebook. It became clear he was working with children – so despite his initial horror, Andrew spoke to him to gather information.

With his partner Daniel Boyd’s help, they sent the police screenshots of the conversation, and an investigation was launched.

Andrew said he felt like he was ‘being chained to a wall from behind’: “You just want to move forward, but you have to sort out the chain behind you first. Right up until we called police I was still feeling this is going to get out of control and I’m going to end up killing myself. I didn’t think I had the strength to go through the court process.”

Thankfully, Andrew did not need to give evidence in court. Sussex Police said Dixon pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a teenage boy at locations in West Sussex, and one count of inciting a separate person to carry out sexual activity online.

As well as his prison sentence, Dixon will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a sexual harm prevention order which severely restricts his access to children and computers.

Andrew said: “He will never be able to hide his past, and that is more important than any prison sentence.”

Detective Constable Erica Lawrie said: “Dixon took advantage of the vulnerability of a young boy for his own sexual gratification and we are glad justice has now been done.”

Now living in Newcastle with his partner, the trained electrician wants to swap his career for a job in the witness protection programme to help others in his position. He has also been approached by the NSPCC to work with them on campaigns.

He called for better support in schools for LGBT children who are coming out and encouraged victims of sexual abuse to speak to the police.

He said: “I know it is easy for me to say as I have come out the other side, but it is much easier to open up to the police rather than staying silent and beating yourself up about it.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Andrew has shown incredible courage in speaking out about the abuse he suffered and waiving his right to anonymity. Thanks to his bravery, Dixon is now facing the consequences of his appalling actions.

“This case shows that survivors of sexual abuse will be listened to when they come forward, no matter how long ago the offence took place.”

Sussex Police said there were no other known victims and no evidence came to light regarding Dixon’s Scouting role or his child care work.

However, anyone who is affected by this or similar cases can contact the police via 101 at any time, and can arrange to speak in confidence to experienced investigators.

Daniel has been with Andrew for three years. He spoke exclusively to the Gazette about his partner’s bravery. He said: “I am so proud of what Andrew has achieved and he has shown true courage in speaking out about his abuse.

“We have been through some very dark times over the course of our relationship, the low self worth, the suicide attempts, the self harm. There were times where I simply felt helpless – it was awful. It was like I was losing the person I loved the most right in front of my eyes and there was nothing I could have said or done that could get him back.

“When Andrew told me about his abuse, it all made sense. At the time, it felt like my lungs had collapsed – it was a major shock. It took him a long time to gather every ounce of courage to speak about it to the police.

“I’ll never forget the night he made that decision to speak about his abuse. I was so proud of him. After he met with the police, there was a further year and a half of waiting and worrying but everything was worth it in the end.

“Now, I see Andrew as strong, tenacious, kind and caring. He is a fully qualified electrician, but he is now able to follow his heart and is now actively looking for ways to help young people that have been through similar ordeals as him and I couldn’t be more proud of him for that.

“He has overcome some major demons in his life and I am certain that this is his calling and is the reason he is alive today.

“I am so happy to be spending the rest of my life with my best friend and soulmate and couldn’t be more proud of everything he has done and will do in the future. We nearly lost Andrew on several occasions whilst he was on this journey, but now his ordeal is over and that chapter in his life has been closed, we can look forward to the rest of our lives together.”