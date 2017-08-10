Sledgehammer used in Eastergate burglary

Police are appealing for information after the front door of a property in Eastergate was smashed in a burglary.

Officers were called a property in Barnham Road on Friday, July 28 at 3.06pm after the glass on the front door had been smashed.

The incident happened between 8am and 3pm, police said.

Crime investigator, Thomas Carpenter, said: “The offender gained entry to the back garden and smashed the glass in the front door with a sledgehammer that was left outside the property.

“The glass smashing is likely to have made a significant amount of noise at a time when the neighbouring sports field would have been busy.

“Fortunately on this occasion nothing was stolen. I am urging anybody who saw or hear anything suspicious, or has any information regarding the burglary, to contact police.”

If you were in the area at the time and have any information on the incident please report online quoting reference 924 of 28/07, police added.

