Spate of Chichester burglaries prompts warning

Police investigating a burglary at a house in Swanfield Drive, Chichester, have linked the offence with eight other incidents this month.

In the incident at around 5am on Sunday July 16, police said some keys were taken from inside the house and a bicycle was stolen from the garden.

Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 298 of 16/07.

A police spokesman said the offence is being linked to eight other overnight burglaries in the area between July 16-19, in which various items were taken including tobacco, ID documents, electrical items and cash.

Detectives who are investigating believe that in each case the offenders got in because the the address was not kept secure, the police spokesman added.

Residents are advised to keep their windows closed overnight, and call 999 if they hear or see suspicious activity then and there.

