Suspect drug dealers crash car in Bognor and flee

Police are appealing for witnesses after suspected drug dealers crashed a car into several parked vehicles in Bognor Regis before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in Ockley Road on Saturday (September 16) afternoon, leaving ‘considerable damage’ to several vehicles, police said.

According to police, a grey Vauxhall Astra was approached by officers on foot on Ockley Road after the occupants of the vehicle were thought to be acting suspiciously, suspected to be dealing drugs.

When the driver of the vehicle spotted the officers, he reversed the Astra into another car and collided with other vehicles before leaving the area.

Police have received two reports of car damage in relation to this incident, a spokesman said.

Sergeant Andy Baynes said: “The driver of the Vauxhall Astra caused a considerable amount of damage to other vehicles when he drove away from the scene.

“The driver was a black man and the passenger a young mixed race woman with blonde hair and aren’t believed to be from the area.

“It is believed the car may have travelled back to the London area.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the driver and passenger of the car.”

If you witnessed in collision please report online or call 101 quoting reference 749 of 16/09.

