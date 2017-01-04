Swastika graffiti in Chichester’s North Street

Swastika graffiti found on property in North Street yesterday is being removed.

The offensive symbol was reportedly found daubed on a resident’s house, on the pavement and on hoarding around the former boardwalk site.

A spokesperson for 77 Property, which owns the hoarding, said the company and staff are not connected with the act, but the company is helping to remove the graffiti around the resident’s property after removing the vandalism from its own site this afternoon.

