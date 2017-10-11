Teen arrested after knifepoint robbery at Tangmere garage

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after a sales assistant was held up at knifepoint in an armed robbery in Tangmere, according to police.

Police were called to the service station shop in Arundel Road, Tangmere, at 10.38pm on Sunday, October 8, where the male shop worker had been threatened with a knife and handed over cash and cigarettes, Sussex Police said in a statement.

According to police, a dog unit joined the search for the suspect and a girl was located coming out of a bush nearby.

Police said a 15-year-old girl from Tangmere was later charged with robbery and was bailed to appear at Worthing Youth Court on October 26.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information over the robbery is asked to contact Sussex Police by calling 101 or to report in online.

People can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

