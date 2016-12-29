Two elderly men targeted in Christmas Day burglaries in Manhood

Elderly men became targets of heartless Christmas Day burglaries in Selsey and East Wittering – one of whom had his door kicked down and money stolen while he was sleeping – police have told.

According to Sussex Police, the first incident took place shortly after 1.30am on Sunday in East Street, Selsey.

Two men kicked in the front door of a private property in which an elderly man was asleep at the time, police said.

The offenders stole £320 cash from the victim’s wallet before driving off in a dark blue vehicle, added police.

Officers have confirmed that around 30 minutes later there was an attempted burglary in Meadows Road, East Wittering.

Two men claiming to be police officers knocked on a resident’s door, who had been asleep in bed. When challenged for proof, one man punched out a window pane, police said.

However the suspects failed to get into the property.

Police think the incidents may be linked and are appealing for any information that may lead to the suspects being arrested.

Detective constable Emma Fields, of the West Sussex priority crime team, said: “Both victims were senior citizens asleep in their own homes.

“These were despicable acts which caused a lot of stress and anxiety at Christmas.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have knowledge of either incident is asked to get in touch.

They can do so by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 89 of 25/12, or by phoning 101.

Information can also be passed on line at: https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/

Another alternative is to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).