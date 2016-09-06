UPDATE: Break-in at Bosham Co-op

An estimated £800 was stolen and a window smashed at a Co-op in Bosham last night, police have confirmed.

Police received a report of a break-in at the shop in Delling Lane at about 3.34am this morning.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes to discover the front door wide open and the store full of smoke, activated as a security measure, police said.

It appears a glass panel on the door was smashed to gain entry, before the door was jemmied open, police added.

Once inside, police said the offenders filled large bags with cigarettes from behind the counter. A small safe was also broken into, from which approximately £800 in cash was stolen.

Police said the suspects also forced their way into the warehouse area and accessed a locked cabinet containing personal information, though nothing is believed to have been taken from the cabinet.

The suspects are described as wearing hoodies with the hoods up and their faces covered.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 152 of 06/09.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.