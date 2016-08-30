UPDATE: Police continue negotiations with armed man in Pagham

Police negotiations with a man who is believed to have a gun continue this morning in Pagham.

According to police, emergency services were first called to Harbour Road at around 4.10pm on Sunday (28 August) to a report of threatening behaviour.

A woman known to the 72-year-old man was also in the house at the time, but she left shortly after police arrival and is safe and well.

There are reports of fire engines at the scene this morning, however this have not been confirmed by police or fire services.

The man, who is on his own and believed to have a gun, continues to communicate with trained police negotiators, police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re working to keep everyone safe and resolve the incident as quickly and safely as possible.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.