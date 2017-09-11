Vestry staff ‘shaken up’ by cash theft from safe

Police are investigating the theft of cash from the Vestry in Chichester.

Between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Saturday, September 9, a man entered the pub in Southgate and stole cash and personal property from staff, police confirmed.

Bar manager Charlie Rose said around £500 was stolen from the safe by a man who snuck into the office and found the safe key in a staff member’s bag.

She said: “I’m only 5ft 1in so it could have been quiet dangerous if me or the girl working the bar had gone into the office and found him.

“It could have been quite serious so losing around £500 is a small price to pay.

“He left with the safe key though so we were worried he might come back.

“You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”

Charlie said the office is normally locked, adding extra security measures were now being taken and a new code-locked safe had already been installed.

She said a man had been captured on the pub’s CCTV and they were waiting for police to collect the footage, adding the incident had left staff feeling ‘shaken up’.

Police have asked for anyone who saw the man, described as black, in area, in the pub or has any information about the incident to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1411 of 09/09.

(Please note we are unable to use the CCTV images until they are released officially by Sussex Police).

