VIDEO: CCTV footage links men to string of burglaries

Two men who tried to break into a bungalow were captured on CCTV and have been linked to a spate of recent burglaries in Sussex by police.

The men targeted the property in Rackham Close, Crawley while the owner was out between 2pm and 4.45pm on Thursday, November 17.

CCTV shows them trying to break in through windows and French doors between 3.45 and 3.55pm, but it appears that they were disturbed and were not successful.

One of the men is of Asian appearance, about 5’ 6” and slim with short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans that are possibly ripped or patched at the knees, white trainers and black gloves.

The second man is white, wearing all black clothing, including gloves and boots and had a black rucksack on his back. His coat, possibly of bomber jacket style, had a white circle logo on the left arm. He had his hood up throughout.

Detectives are investigating a series of burglaries in the Horsham and Mid Sussex districts where 22 offences have taken place in the last four weeks, compared to six in the same period in 2015. Police said they are now linking this Crawley incident to them.

Detective Inspector Jim McKnight said: “On many previous occasions members of the public have provided the information that has led to offenders for such offences being arrested.

“My team is eager to hear from anyone with information that could assist this enquiry and they are urged to get in touch. If you recognise the two men in this CCTV footage or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Rocklane.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.