VIDEO: Watch Selsey store burglars make off with cigarettes worth £5,000

Police have released CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a store in Selsey.

At about 3.40am on Friday June 30, police were alerted to the incident at Co-Op, in the High Street, by an intruder alarm.

On arrival, officers discovered the front window had been smashed and a number of cigarette packets were discarded on the floor behind the counter, police said.

According to police, CCTV shows two offenders jump over the counter and rip open the tobacco kiosk, before using two large yellow bags to make away with a quantity of cigarettes to the value of about £5,000.

One suspect is seen wearing a dark coloured balaclava covering his face, and a navy and beige coloured jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

The other suspect is seen wearing a camouflage jacket with the hood up, a blue striped top, black trousers and white trainers.

Both men appear to be wearing yellow marigold gloves in the footage, which is extremely clear.

Investigating officer Kelly Ackerman said: “If you have any information about the burglary or saw what happened, or saw anyone or any vehicles in the area at the time – particularly anyone acting suspiciously – we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting serial 149 of 30/06, or ring 101.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

