Volunteers help search for missing Bognor woman

Members of the public are being asked to check outbuildings for signs of someone sleeping there as concern continues to grow for the wellbeing of missing Bognor woman Helen Slaughter.

Volunteers from the Sussex Search and Rescue unit have been helping police this weekend with the search for Helen, 48, who has been missing from her home in Barnham since 6am on Wednesday, November 1.

Police have released a new photo of Helen following a direct appeal from her family on Friday for her to come home.

Sergeant Ian Maloney of the missing persons team said: “We are increasingly concerned about Helen and are appealing for local people to keep an eye out for her.

“Over the weekend of November 4 and 5 volunteers from SUSSAR, the Sussex Search And Rescue unit, have been helping us to search areas near her home, in particular around Fontwell, Walberton, Westergate, Eastergate and Shripney.

“If you were maybe walking your dogs or going to work on the morning of her disappearance can you please cast your mind back to see if you might have seen her?

“This is out of character for Helen as she hasn’t been out of contact with her family for this long and they are desperate for news on her whereabouts.

“She may have taken shelter from the cold and we would appreciate it if people could check their barns, sheds or any other outhouses for any signs of someone sleeping within.”

Police describe Helen as 5ft 2ins, of small build and with short brown hair.

She normally wears glasses and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a woolly hat.

She has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 409 of 01/11.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999