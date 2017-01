A man who was wanted for recall to prison has been arrested in Chichester, according to Sussex Police.

Police had been searching for Robert Bridges, 46, after he breached the conditions of his release, police said.

He was arrested in Chichester by a local off-duty police officer who spotted him at midday on Sunday, Sussex Police confirmed.

Bridges is now in custody for return to prison, police added.

A media appeal for Bridges’ whereabouts had been issued on November 21.